When Process Fails a Child

A custody case. A medical crisis. And a system that moved faster than the truth. Skagit County Washington and Summit County Ohio

This is the story of a 12-year-old boy with profound medical needs—and what happened when legal process overtook medical reality.

It is written without names.

It relies on public records and documented timelines.

And it raises a question that should concern every parent, every judge, and every policymaker:

What happens when procedure is enforced before facts are heard?

The Legal Status Before Everything Changed

At the time these events began, the child’s custodial parent held:

Primary residential custody

Sole decision-making authority for medical care

Sole decision-making authority for education and school enrollment

This authority was not informal.

It was granted under a valid parenting plan issued in Washington State.

Under Washington law, when a custodial parent with sole decision-making authority intends to relocate, permission is not required.

What the law requires is notice.

What the Custodial Parent Did

The custodial parent complied with statutory requirements by:

Filing a Notice of Intent to Relocate

Providing identifying information and contact details

Continuing the child’s ongoing medical care without interruption

Continuing school planning and enrollment

These steps are not discretionary.

They are exactly what the statute requires.

At that time, no court order had removed custody or decision-making authority.

That point matters.

The Child’s Medical Reality

The child was medically fragile and required:

Continuous seizure management

Specialized feeding support

Skilled monitoring and positioning

Immediate response to respiratory compromise

Medical documentation described the child’s condition as extremely fragile and dependent on trained, consistent care.

According to written medical opinions later entered into the record, separating the child from the custodial caregiver during this period posed a serious medical risk.

The Hearing Without the Parent

Despite this, a court hearing was held without the custodial parent present.

The absence was not strategic.

It coincided with a documented medical emergency involving the child.

As a result, the court proceeded without hearing evidence related to the child’s medical condition or the caregiver’s role.

Orders were entered.

Enforcement followed.

The Enforcement

On November 19, 2025, the child was removed from the custodial parent’s care pursuant to enforcement actions.

At that moment:

Custody authority had not been formally terminated beforehand

Medical objections had not been heard

Appeals and emergency filings were pending or in progress

The removal occurred before appellate review, not after.

The Outcome

On December 21, 2025, the 12-year-old boy passed away.

The death occurred after removal from the caregiver who had managed his daily medical care.

No article can resolve causation.

That determination belongs to medical experts and investigators.

But the timeline is not disputed.

Why This Story Matters

This is not a commentary on one judge, one parent, or one courtroom.

It is about process.

When custody authority is ignored before it is legally removed.

When hearings proceed without essential medical evidence.

When enforcement moves faster than review

The consequences are not abstract.

They are human.

What Can Be Proven

Public records establish:

Custodial and decision-making authority prior to enforcement

Proper filing of a relocation notice

The timing of hearings, orders, appeals, and enforcement

The child’s medical fragility

The dates of removal and death

These are not opinions.

They are timestamps.

The Question That Remains

If a system designed to protect children can act before hearing critical facts

Who is protected when process replaces substance?

And how many families will only understand the consequences after it is too late?

This article is written in the public interest.

It does not allege criminal conduct.

It relies on documented proceedings and medical records.

Names are intentionally withheld.