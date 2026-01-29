Discussion about this post

Ryder Belisle didn’t die because the law was unclear. He died because the system refused to stop and look. Family court treated a gravely ill child like a file to be processed, not a life to be protected. Custody was enforced before it was lawfully stripped. Hearings went forward without medical facts. Appeals were outrun by handcuffs and transport orders. This wasn’t justice—it was momentum masquerading as authority. When courts move faster than medicine and process replaces judgment, children pay the price. #JusticeForRyder means accountability, reform, and one hard truth: no court should be allowed to kill a child by calendar.

